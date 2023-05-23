Ildemaro Vargas -- hitting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Vargas has recorded a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Vargas has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .125 AVG .375 .125 OBP .412 .125 SLG .563 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 5 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

