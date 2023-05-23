On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (34.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven home a run in 15 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 16 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 19 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings