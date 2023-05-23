The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .255.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 24 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (32.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%).

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings