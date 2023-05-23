One game after exploding for 21 points in an 80-74 victory over the Mystics, DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut Sun (2-0) on the road versus the Washington Mystics (1-1) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. It will start at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental, NBCS-DC, and NECN

Mystics vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 80 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Mystics vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Washington covered the spread 16 times in 26 games last season.

There were 10 Washington games (out of 26) that hit the over last year.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics were eighth in the league in points scored (80.2 per game) and best in points allowed (75.9) last year.

Washington grabbed 34.9 rebounds per game and conceded 33.1 boards last season, ranking fifth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

Last season, the Mystics were third-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and ranked seventh in turnovers forced (13.9).

Last season, the Mystics were sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Defensively, the Mystics were fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3 last season. They were fourth in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.8%.

Washington attempted 33.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 66.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.0% of Washington's buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.0% were 2-pointers.

