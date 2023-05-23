Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (20-27) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (21-26) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (2-3, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.69 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (193 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule