Nationals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (20-27) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (21-26) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (2-3, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.69 ERA).
Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have won in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (193 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Edward Cabrera
|May 18
|@ Marlins
|L 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Eury Pérez
|May 19
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
|May 24
|Padres
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs TBA
|May 28
|@ Royals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
