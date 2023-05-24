The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .205 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Call has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more RBI four times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings