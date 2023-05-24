The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .205 with seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Call has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more RBI four times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 22
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Padres are sending Weathers (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
