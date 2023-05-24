Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to take down Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Dodgers have +100 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.
Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have a 25-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- Atlanta has gone 24-14 (winning 63.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- In the 48 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-18-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-12
|17-7
|9-7
|20-12
|19-15
|10-4
