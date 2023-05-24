Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 24-year-old's 2.06 ERA ranks third, 1.146 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He's slashing .337/.427/.588 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 35 RBI.

He has a .233/.364/.517 slash line so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .332/.404/.568 slash line on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .415 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 45 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .251/.363/.508 slash line on the year.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 23 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

