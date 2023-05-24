C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .240 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (11.4%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has driven in a run in 13 games this year (29.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 44 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.
