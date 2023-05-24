The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in total hits (53) this season while batting .294 with 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Thomas is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this year (53.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (85.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (57.1%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

