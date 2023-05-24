The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .233.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Olson has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 48 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

