Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Dodgers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .163 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 13 games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Harris II has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 1.13 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .153 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.