Thursday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (30-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) squaring off at Truist Park (on May 25) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Dodd to the mound, while Aaron Nola (4-3) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

Atlanta is 27-17 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 52.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 251 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule