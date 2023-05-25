Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Thursday at Truist Park against Aaron Nola, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third-best in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Atlanta is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (251 total).

The Braves rank seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The lefty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Ken Waldichuk 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears

