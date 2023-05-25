On Thursday, Jeimer Candelario (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%).

In 18 games this season (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 20 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

