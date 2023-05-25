The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .258.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this year, with at least two hits in 31.0% of them.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5%.

He has scored in 16 games this year (38.1%), including four multi-run games (9.5%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 18 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

