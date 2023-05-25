The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .169 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Harris II has had a base hit in 14 of 27 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Harris II has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 17 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings