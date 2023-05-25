Nationals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Thursday's contest between the Washington Nationals (21-28) and San Diego Padres (22-27) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on May 25.
The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-6, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50 ERA).
Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Nationals Player Props
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Nationals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have won in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (202 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Matthew Boyd
|May 20
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Alex Faedo
|May 21
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|L 7-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
|May 24
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs TBA
|May 28
|@ Royals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
