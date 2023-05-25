Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals and starter Jake Irvin on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 36 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 202 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 348 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.421 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Irvin (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Irvin has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres W 5-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray - 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin

