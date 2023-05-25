The San Diego Padres (22-27) and the Washington Nationals (21-28) will match up on Thursday, May 25 at Nationals Park, with Blake Snell getting the nod for the Padres and Jake Irvin taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-6, 5.60 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-2, 5.50 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 14, or 46.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Padres have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Nationals have won in 18, or 40%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

