You can see player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others on the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 54 hits with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.345/.462 so far this year.

Thomas will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 47 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He's slashed .258/.315/.440 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Snell Stats

The Padres' Blake Snell (1-6) will make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Snell has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2 at Dodgers May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Dodgers May. 6 6.0 1 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds May. 1 6.0 8 3 3 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 5.0 4 2 2 5 5

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 44 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.409/.491 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has 46 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .256/.351/.411 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

