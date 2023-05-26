The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .213.
  • Call has had a hit in 25 of 46 games this year (54.3%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
  • He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 22
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Royals will send Lyles (0-8) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 6.99 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.