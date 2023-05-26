Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (31-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) squaring off at Truist Park (on May 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.
The probable starters are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and Taijuan Walker (3-2) for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 17-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 259 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
|May 23
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
|May 24
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
