C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks while batting .238.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.6% of them.
- In five games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 46 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (20.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-8 with a 6.99 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8).
