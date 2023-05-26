Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .300 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Dickerson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (0-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.99 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 72nd in ERA (6.99), 51st in WHIP (1.324), and 61st in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.