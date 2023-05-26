Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .233.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|17
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
