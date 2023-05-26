The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
  • Meneses is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Meneses has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 16 times (34.0%).
  • In 47 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Meneses has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.5%).
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (36.2%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
28 GP 19
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles (0-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.99 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 6.99 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
