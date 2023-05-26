Nationals vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals will meet on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).
Nationals vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-125
|+105
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have won in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a record of 17-26 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 22 of 49 chances this season.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-17
|10-12
|11-12
|10-16
|13-17
|8-11
