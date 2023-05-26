The Kansas City Royals (15-36) and the Washington Nationals (21-29) will clash in the series opener on Friday, May 26 at Kauffman Stadium, with Jordan Lyles starting for the Royals and Patrick Corbin taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (-105). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lyles - KC (0-8, 6.99 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (3-5, 4.47 ERA)

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite five times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have not yet won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in five chances.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 18-28 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

