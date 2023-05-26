Riley Greene and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox square off at Comerica Park on Friday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lynn Stats

The White Sox's Lance Lynn (3-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lynn has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 21 6.0 4 2 2 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .267/.322/.545 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 44 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He has a slash line of .233/.315/.392 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Greene Stats

Greene has 55 hits with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .297/.363/.438 slash line so far this season.

Greene will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .242/.310/.371 so far this year.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, six walks and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

