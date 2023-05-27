C.J. Abrams -- hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .239 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.
  • In 59.6% of his 47 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 13 games this season (27.7%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 47 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.226 AVG .254
.305 OBP .288
.264 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
2 RBI 15
13/3 K/BB 15/3
2 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 21
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.28 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.
