The Washington Nationals and Corey Dickerson, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Royals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .304.

Dickerson is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Dickerson has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in two of nine games played this season, and in 8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (44.4%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings