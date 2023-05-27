The Charles Schwab Challenge is in progress, and after the second round Emiliano Grillo is in third place at -8.

Looking to wager on Emiliano Grillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Emiliano Grillo Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Grillo has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Grillo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Grillo has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Grillo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -5 270 0 22 5 7 $3.9M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

In Grillo's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 26th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Grillo last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

The average course Grillo has played in the past year has been 106 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Grillo's Last Time Out

Grillo was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of the field.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 24th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Grillo was better than only 14% of the field at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Grillo carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Grillo recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.8).

Grillo's four birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that last competition, Grillo carded a bogey or worse on eight of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Grillo ended the PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Grillo recorded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Grillo Odds to Win: +750

All statistics in this article reflect Grillo's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

