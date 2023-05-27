Nationals vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (15-37) against the Washington Nationals (22-29) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.
The Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.65 ERA).
Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Nationals have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (220 total, 4.3 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Tigers
|W 6-4
|Josiah Gray vs Joey Wentz
|May 23
|Padres
|L 7-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Yu Darvish
|May 24
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Weathers
|May 25
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|W 12-10
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brady Singer
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
