The Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 56 hits with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .290/.346/.466 slash line so far this year.

Thomas has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Singer Stats

The Royals' Brady Singer (3-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Singer has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers May. 22 3.2 7 5 5 3 4 at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 50 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .260/.344/.474 slash line so far this season.

Pasquantino will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .241/.277/.443 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

