The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) will look for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to extend a 14-game hitting streak against the Boston Red Sox (27-24), on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Red Sox will call on Garrett Whitlock (1-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (1-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 5.79 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox's Whitlock (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, April 22, when he threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.375 in three games this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks will look to Davies (0-0) to open the game and make his third start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In two games this season, he has put up a 5.79 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .257 against him.

Davies is trying to collect his second start of five or more innings this year in this game.

