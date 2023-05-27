Scottie Scheffler is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to wager on Scottie Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Scheffler has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in two of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on 10 occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

In his past five events, Scheffler has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner four times and with a better-than-average score five times.

Scheffler has top-10 finishes in each of his past three tournaments, with a 14-event streak of top-20 finishes as well.

Scheffler will try to make the cut for the 18th event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 9 -11 264 2 22 11 15 $22.8M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Scheffler has two top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Scheffler made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

The most recent time Scheffler played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

Scheffler will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards during the past year.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 99th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Scheffler shot better than 57% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.96.

Scheffler fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Scheffler did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Scheffler's 11 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.5).

In that most recent tournament, Scheffler's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.7).

Scheffler ended the PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Scheffler's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

