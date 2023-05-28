The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .206 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

In 25 of 48 games this year (52.1%) Call has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this season, Call has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 24 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings