Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Royals Player Props
|Nationals vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Royals
|Nationals vs Royals Odds
|Nationals vs Royals Prediction
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .206 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- In 25 of 48 games this year (52.1%) Call has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.1% of his games this season, Call has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.26 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 4-13 record and had a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.