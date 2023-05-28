Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Covey. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .264.
- Riley will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last outings.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 39 of 52 games this year (75.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 19 games this year (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 48.1% of his games this year (25 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Covey makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
