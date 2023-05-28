On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 57 hits, batting .289 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 39 of 51 games this year (76.5%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (25.5%).

In 15.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (35.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 51 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (87.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (56.5%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

