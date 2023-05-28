Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the mound, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey

Dylan Covey TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .231 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), including eight multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), with more than one RBI five times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 38 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 16 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings