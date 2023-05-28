Sunday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (15-38) versus the Washington Nationals (23-29) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

The Royals will give the ball to Daniel Lynch and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.88 ERA).

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Nationals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have come away with 20 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 20 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (224 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

