Nationals vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
The favored Royals have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at -110. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.
Nationals vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.
- Washington has a record of 20-28 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 51 chances this season.
- The Nationals have an against the spread record of 5-2-0 in seven games with a line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-17
|12-12
|12-12
|11-16
|15-17
|8-11
