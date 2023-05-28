When the Kansas City Royals (15-38) and Washington Nationals (23-29) face off at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, May 28, Daniel Lynch will get the nod for the Royals, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Nationals have -110 odds to upset. Washington is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +150 odds). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite seven times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have gone 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Royals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in four tries.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 20 of 48 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

