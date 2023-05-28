Nationals vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals (23-29) will look for Lane Thomas to prolong a 12-game hitting streak versus the Kansas City Royals (15-38), on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals will call on Daniel Lynch versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-3).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Nationals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore
- Gore (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
- Gore has collected four quality starts this season.
- Gore has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch
- Lynch will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The last time the 26-year-old pitched was on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. The lefty threw 4 2/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.
- Last season, he posted a 5.07 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 52 walks in 131 1/3 innings, finishing with a record of 4-13.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.