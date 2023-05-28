The Washington Nationals (23-29) will look for Lane Thomas to prolong a 12-game hitting streak versus the Kansas City Royals (15-38), on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will call on Daniel Lynch versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-3).

Nationals vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.

Gore has collected four quality starts this season.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The last time the 26-year-old pitched was on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians. The lefty threw 4 2/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.

Last season, he posted a 5.07 ERA with 122 strikeouts and 52 walks in 131 1/3 innings, finishing with a record of 4-13.

