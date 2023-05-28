Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.242 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Covey and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .311 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 21 of 31 games this year (67.7%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one.
- In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 54 home runs (1.0 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Covey takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief two times this season.
