Riley Adams -- 1-for-1 with a triple in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a triple) in his last game against the Padres.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .323 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Adams has posted at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Adams has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.250 AVG .182
.250 OBP .250
.333 SLG .455
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lynch will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 4-13 record, had a 5.07 ERA, and a 1.576 WHIP.
