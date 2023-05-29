The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .240 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.

In 60.4% of his games this season (29 of 48), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 17 games this year (35.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 22 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings