TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) will square off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

On Saturday, the Celtics defeated the Heat 104-103, led by Tatum with 31 points. Jimmy Butler was the high scorer for the losing side with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 31 12 5 1 2 0 Jaylen Brown 26 10 3 2 0 0 Marcus Smart 21 4 1 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 11 8 1 0 2 Caleb Martin 21 15 1 1 1 4 Gabe Vincent 15 4 0 0 1 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in NBA) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 29.3 11.1 5.6 1.3 1.1 2.4 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 7.1 6.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.3 5.6 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.6 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 9.6 2.9 1 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 14.7 4.1 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.4 Caleb Martin MIA 14.1 5.3 1.5 0.7 0.5 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.