Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Keibert Ruiz (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Royals.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .235 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 56.8% of his games this season (25 of 44), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
